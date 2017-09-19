San Marcos Boys Cross Country Breaks Into CIF Top 10

CIF Polls

The San Marcos boys jumped into the CIF-Southern Section top 10 in Division 2 cross country after winning the first Channel League meet last week.

The Royals, led by senior Jason Peterson, are No. 8 after their upset of previously second-ranked Ventura. The Cougars dropped to No. 9.

St. Joseph is ranked eighth in Division 5.

In girls cross country, Orcutt Academy is the only county school ranked at No. 5 in Division 5.

Laguna Blanca is ranked fourth in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5 girls volleyball poll.

The Owls are coming off a big week in which they swept Division 2 San Marcos in a regular match and in the playoffs of the Camarillo Tournament, and finished as tournament runner-up, falling to Division 1 school Woodbridge in the final.

La Reina of Thousand Oaks is No. 1 in the division.

In other divisions, Templeton (Division 6), Malibu (Division 8) and Villanova Prep (Division 9) are ranked No. 1 in their divisions, while Foothill Tech (Division 7) is No. 2. Oaks Christian is fourth, Rio Mesa seventh and Oak Park eighth in Division 4.

Dos Pueblos is No. 2 in the Division 3 boys water polo poll. The Chargers (9-2) are coming off four straight wins at the Clovis West Tournament.

Righetti is right behind the Chargers at No. 3.

Santa Ynez remains tied for third with Walnut and Cerritos in Division 4.

Cabrillo is ranked No. 1 in Division 6.

In girls tennis, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara are ranked 8 and 9, respectively, in Division 2.

Ventura is fifth, Carpinteria seventh and Righetti ninth in Division 3.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.