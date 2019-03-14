San Marcos Boys Dominate Swim Meet With Dos Pueblos

Hunter May, Tristan Depew and Matt Mills each won two events to lead the San Marcos boys swim team to a 120-63 win over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League dual meet on Thursdahy.
May won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Depew went first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Mills captured the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
Matt Treadway took first in the 100 breakstroke and was second in the 200 individual medley for the Royals.
The Royals won all events except the 4x50 freestyle gelay, getting out-touched by less than one second.
"The boys are starting to pick up the tempo of our races and looking faster each day," said coach Peera Sukavivatanachai.
For DP (2-1), Zane Booth finished second in the 200 free and third in the 100 fly; Kyle Faison was second in both the 100 free and 100 breast. The Chargers won the 200 free relay with a team of Trevor Lum, Faison, Wyatt Meckelborg and Connor Goeden.