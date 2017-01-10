San Marcos Boys Draw With Ventura, 1-1

Boys Soccer

San Marcos and Ventura played to a 1-1 boys soccer tie in a Channel League match on Tuesday at Larrabee Stadium.

The Royals controlled play in the first half, not allowing a Ventura shot. Tony Garcia scored off an Owen Bates' assist for a 1-0 lead.

Ventura stepped up its play in the second half and scored the equalizer in the 54th minute.

"They made adjustments at halftime and were the better team in the second half," San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said. "I'm very proud of the boys for playing as tough as they did today. Playing against Ventura on the road is never easy. Hopefully, this is a sign of good things to come."

San Marcos is 3-7-3 and 0-1-1 in league.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.