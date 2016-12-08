Boys Basketball
San Marcos Boys Erupt for 99 Points
By Barry Punzal
December 8, 2016
San Marcos turned up the defensive pressure, forced numerous turnovers and overwhelmed Canoga Park, 99-32, in a game Friday at the Bob Hawking Simi Valley Tip-Off Classic.
The Royals scored 29 points off of Canoga Park turnovers and shot 61 percent overall for the game. They made 10 of 17 three-pointers.
Twelve players scored for San Marcos, led by Jackson Stormo's 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Jack Sofro made 7 of 8 shots and scored 15 points and Ryan Godges and Grant Smith each scored 13 points.
The Royals play host Simi Valley on Friday.
