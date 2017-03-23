San Marcos Boys Fall to Foothill

The San Marcos boys swim team fell to Foothill on Thursday at home, 110-60.
Tristan Depew won the 100-yard butterfly and was part of the team that won the 200-yard medley relay, along with Hunter May, Matt Treadway, and Matt Mills.
"Tough meet today against a very fast Foothill team," explained San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton. "All three of our relays made CIF consideration times."
With the loss, the Royals fall to 1-1 on the season.
