San Marcos Boys Finish First at Channel League Relays

Swimming

Santa Barbara boys are third and girls place fifth

The San Marcos boys swim team captured five relay victories to take first place Friday at the Channel League Relays at Samta Barbara High.

The Royals' relay champions were in the: 6 x 50 Free — Lorenzo Bertocco, Trevor Ricci, Kellen Radtkey, Sam Fuller, Kyle Voulgaris, Matt Mills.

4 x 50 Breast — Max White, Trevor Ricci, Kellen Radtkey, Matt Treadway

4 x 50 Fly — Sean Hopkins, Kyle Voulgaris, Erik Mack, Jayden Francis

4 x 50 Back — Lorenzo Bertocco, Erik Mack, Kyle Voulgaris, Jayden Francis

4 x 100 Free — Matt Treadway, Kellen Radtkey, Jayden Francis, Matt Mills

"We had a lot of really good swims today," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "Kellen Radtkey went a best time in his 100 free as a part of that winning relay team. Lorenzo Bertocco swam really well in the backstroke events."

Santa Barbara High's boys finished in third place and the girls came in fifth place.

Junior Theo Patterson (IM and breast) and freshman Jordan Hayes (IM and fly) both swam great splits in the first meet of the year, said Dons coach Mark Walsh.

On the girls side, seniors Angel Singh (free and fly) and Vanessa Lytle (IM and breast) swam fast times in their events. Freshman Bella Obando had a great debut in the fly and the back, Walsh said.