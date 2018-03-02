Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:33 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

San Marcos Boys Finish First at Channel League Relays

Santa Barbara boys are third and girls place fifth

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 2, 2018 | 9:31 p.m.

The San Marcos boys swim team captured five relay victories to take first place Friday at the Channel League Relays at Samta Barbara High.

The Royals' relay champions were in the: 6 x 50 Free — Lorenzo Bertocco, Trevor Ricci, Kellen Radtkey, Sam Fuller, Kyle Voulgaris, Matt Mills.
4 x 50 Breast — Max White, Trevor Ricci, Kellen Radtkey, Matt Treadway
4 x 50 Fly — Sean Hopkins, Kyle Voulgaris, Erik Mack, Jayden Francis
4 x 50 Back — Lorenzo Bertocco, Erik Mack, Kyle Voulgaris, Jayden Francis
4 x 100 Free — Matt Treadway, Kellen Radtkey, Jayden Francis, Matt Mills

"We had a lot of really good swims today," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "Kellen Radtkey went a best time in his 100 free as a part of that winning relay team.  Lorenzo Bertocco swam really well in the backstroke events."

Santa Barbara High's boys finished in third place and the girls came in fifth place.

Junior Theo Patterson (IM and breast) and freshman Jordan Hayes (IM and fly) both swam great splits in the first meet of the year, said Dons coach Mark Walsh.

On the girls side, seniors Angel Singh (free and fly) and Vanessa Lytle (IM and breast) swam fast times in their events.  Freshman Bella Obando had a great debut in the fly and the back, Walsh said.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 