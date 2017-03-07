San Marcos Boys Hand Arroyo Grande First Loss

Tennis

The San Marcos boys tennis team defeated Arroyo Grande on Tuesday 11-7 in a non-league matchup.

Dan Coulson and Alexi Gill cruised to three 6-1 wins and paced the Royals doubles teams.

"Alexi was under the weather but you couldn't tell by watching him play," claimed San Marcos head coach Jarrod Bradley. "He and Dan have a great chemistry on the court and play the right way. They combine flawless form with great strategy."

Dominik Stefanov swept his singles sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0. Kento Perera went 2-0 to improve his record to 8-0 on the season and Daniel Newton went 2-1.

The Royals travel to West Ranch on Wednesday.

