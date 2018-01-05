San Marcos Boys Have a Blast in First Home Soccer Game; Girls Suffer Defeat

Soccer

San Marcos did a lot of celebrating in its first boys' home soccer game of the season.

The Royals got goals from five different players in a 5-1 rout of Flintridge Prep in a non-league game on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium.

"After being on the road for our first eleven games, it was proven that the boys were excited to be home," said San Marcos coach Daniel Torres.

Owen Bates got the Royals going with an unassisted goal in the ninth minute.

Four minutes later, Jose Reyes finished a corner kick from Jonas Romero for a 2-0 lead.

"I was particularly happy about this goal because I challenged to boys to score off a corner kick, said Torres.

Tony Garcia found the back of the net on a free kick from 22 yards and Skyler Booth smashed a rocket from 25 yards to give San Marcos a 4-0 halftime lead.

Flintridge Prep scored in the 60th minute, but San Marcos answered six minutes later when Romero combined with Aaron Contreras for the fifth goal.

San Marcos improved to 6-5-1 and heads into Channel League play next week.

"Now we focus on the second part of the season and I look forward to seeing many more performances like the one I saw tonight," said Torres.

The Royals host Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Flintridge Prep capitalized on a San Marcos defensive miscue in the second minute, and the Royals never recovered and suffered a 4-0 loss in a non-league game on Thursday.

San Marcos falls to 0-4 on the season.