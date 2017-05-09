San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Advances to Division 2 Title Game

Lacrosse

San Marcos held visiting Culver City to one goal in the second half and won an 11-4 decision to advance to the championship game of the Southern Section North Division 2 boys lacrosse tournament.

The second-seeded Royals (14-2) will play either top-seeded Mira Costa or Valencia for the title on Thursday at the Mira Costa High campus in Manhattan Beach.

The defense of Mac Merrill, Dawson Dewan, Cesar Gonzalez, Kai Sanvictores and goalie Ryan Lehman shut down the Culver City offense in the second half. The Royals led 4-3 at halftime.

Mason Zimmerman led a balanced San Marcos offense with four goals, Josh Blanchard, Justin Lehman and Trey Tank each scored two and Isaac Oh had one. Lehman dished out three assists.

Coach Rick Lehman and his staff awarded the game ball to Shea Rousseau for his outstanding work at the face-off and controlling possession in the semifinal game.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.