Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Advances to Division 2 Title Game

The San Marcos boys lacrosse team is headed to its first postseason tournament championship game, on Thursday Click to view larger
The San Marcos boys lacrosse team is headed to its first postseason tournament championship game, on Thursday (San Marcos High School photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | updated logo | May 9, 2017 | 8:32 p.m.

San Marcos held visiting Culver City to one goal in the second half and won an 11-4 decision to advance to the championship game of the Southern Section North Division 2 boys lacrosse tournament.

The second-seeded Royals (14-2) will play either top-seeded Mira Costa or Valencia for the title on Thursday at the Mira Costa High campus in Manhattan Beach.

The defense of Mac Merrill, Dawson Dewan, Cesar Gonzalez, Kai Sanvictores and goalie Ryan Lehman shut down the Culver City offense in the second half. The Royals led 4-3 at halftime.

Mason Zimmerman led a balanced San Marcos offense with four goals, Josh Blanchard, Justin Lehman and Trey Tank each scored two and Isaac Oh had one. Lehman dished out three assists.

Coach Rick Lehman and his staff awarded the game ball to Shea Rousseau for his outstanding work at the face-off and controlling possession in the semifinal game.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Joshua Blanchard of San Marcos breaks through three Culver City defenders during the Royals’ 11-4 semifinal win. Click to view larger
Joshua Blanchard of San Marcos breaks through three Culver City defenders during the Royals’ 11-4 semifinal win. (Paul Donohoe photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 