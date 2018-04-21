San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Beats Dos Pueblos; Santa Barbara Diver Jascha Kostraba Earns CIF Spot

Prep Roundup

San Marcos celebrated Senior Night by beating Dos Pueblos, 6-2, to clinch the Channel League boys lacrosse title.

The Royals improved to 11-2 and are now looking to play in the L.A. Divisional playoffs for the first time in program history. They are currently ranked 13th in the MaxLaxLA Coaches Poll.

Sophomore goalie Josh Glasman started the game at goalie for San Marcos and was awarded the game ball by the coaches, said head coach Rick Lehman.

Santa Barbara's Jascha Kostraba Qualifies for CIF Diving

Santa Barbara High's Jascha Kostraba took first place in the Santa Barbara High Dive Invitational on Saturday.

Kostraba scored 311.20 points to beat out teammate Lucas Gilbert (243.25). He earned a berth in the CIF-SS Finals, while Gilbert is under consideration for a spot.

Heidi Fedde of Foothill Tech won the women’s division with a 382.35 and has now qualified for CIF Finals. Jana Gonzalez of San Marcos placed second with a 273.30, putting her under consideration for CIF in May.

Laguna Blanca Takes 3rd at Chadwick

Laguna Blanca's boys volleyball team beat Vistamar and Chadwick but dropped matches against Bishop Montgomery and St. Margaret's to place third at the Chadwick Tournament in Palos Verdes on Saturday.