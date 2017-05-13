San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Falls in Championshp Game

Lacrosse

San Marcos fell to Mira Costa, 12-9, in the championship game of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section Division 2 North Postseason Invitational on Saturday.

The Royals led 5-4 at halftime, but Mira Costa scored three unanswered goals in the third quarter and never looked back.

Justin Lehman scored five goals to lead San Marcos (14-3), with Trey Tank adding two goals and Shea Rousseau and Joshua Blanchard one apiece.

Josh Maruyama had two goals and six assists for Mira Costa (14-6).

Mira Costa and San Marcos were both ranked in the U.S. Lacrosse/MaxLaxLA coaches top 20 but didn’t make the 16-team Division 1 North playoffs.

For San Marcos, this was the best season in program’s three-year history.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.