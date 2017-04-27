San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Finish Regular Season With a Shutout

Lacrosse

San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium.

The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs.

Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field.

"Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman made 15 saves, sparking the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to an 11-0 win over Cate in the regular-season finale on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals finished with their best record in program history, 11-2. On Sunday, they'll find out if they're seeded in the regional playoffs. Coach Rick Lehman said the Royals "played a clean game on both sides of the field. "Goalie Ryan Lehman had one of his best games of the season with 15 saves and a shutout and earned the game ball." — Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.