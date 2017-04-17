San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Has Shot of Making Playoffs for First Time

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

The San Marcos boys lacrosse team has its sights set on making the playoffs for the first time.

The Royals enter the final week of the regular season with a 10-1 record and a No. 18 ranking in the latest L.A./Ventura area poll. Their only loss came in the season opener against Oaks Christian, which is ranked fourth.

San Marcos plays Santa Barbara on Friday and competes the regular season with games against Cate and Thacher.

“If we win out, you just may here about us playing in May,” said assistant coach Ray Robitaille at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Robitaille introduced two key members of the team, Kai Sanvictores and Justin Lehman. They are co-captains and three-year varsity starters. Sanvictores leads the team in ground balls and takeaway checks and is a stalwart on defense. Robitaille said the team is allowing an average of 3-4 goals in its last five games.

Lehman is the Royals’ offensive leader. He has 37 goals and 22 assists in 10 games is ranked in the top 10 in the state for scoring production.

San Marcos girls: Coach Katelyn Standefer introduced her co-captains Evie Mayner and Hayden Shinn. Mayner is one of the team’s leading goal scorers and Shinn contributes at both ends of the field.

The Royals play home games against Santa Barbara on Tuesday and Dunn on Thursday, which is Senior Night.

Santa Barbara girls: Sabrina Loza and Lily Purvis provide the Dons with athleticism and flexibility, said coach Jessica Gastelum. “They are two amazing examples of what it is to be a team player,” she said.

Gastelum said the players have met and surpassed the tests the coaches set up for them and they are looking to finish the season strong.

The Dons play away games at San Marcos and Dos Pueblos this week.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES OF MONTH

Basketball player Susan Carey and track athlete Michelle Oliner were honored as the Special Olympics Athletes of the Month at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Carey has been playing basketball for Special Olympics since 1991. She also plays softball.

“She is the epitome of what you want in an athlete,” said her coach Andrea Diaz. “She’s consistent, comes to every practice with a great attitude.”

Diaz said Carey helps other players, hustles in practice and will play wherever she is needed.

Oliner runs the sprint events on the track, the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. In 2014, she was on a medal winning 4x100 relay team at the Special Olympics Trials at USC just prior to the World Games.

Said her coach, Dan Weiner: “Michelle has a great attitude and a great smile. She has so much energy and is an excellent teammate.”

GOLF

Dos Pueblos boys: Coach David De Heras said the team’s goal is to finish second behind a strong San Marcos team and go to CIF.

He noted that the Chargers were much improved and played a better match in their second meeting against the first-place Royals.

The Chargers are led by seniors Logan Hall, James Parsons and Zach Steinberger.

BASEBALL

San Marcos: The Royals twice suffered one-run losses against Santa Barbara last week, but coach Jacob Pepper reported the players are fired up and ready to get back on the field.

“The sting of losing has really motivated the players over the last 72 hours as they prepare to sweep Buena for the first time over 12 years,” said Standefer, speaking for coach.

The senior pitching duo of Ian Churchill and Mason Metcalfe lead the Royals.

“Both players thus far have had outstanding seasons,” Standefer relayed from Pepper.

Metcalfe is 3-1 with a 1.26 ERA and is batting .350. Churchill is the Channel League leader in strikeouts with 44 over 28 innings and has an impressive 0.98 ERA.

Dos Pueblos: Coach George Hedricks said the Chargers are coming off a tough week, losing twice against Ventura.

“It was a tough week for us, but with this group of guys it’s nothing to panic about, certainly nothing to worry about,” said Hedricks.

He noted that standout pitcher Darby Naughton is 0-2-1 in Channel League and in all three games he’s allowed just two hits.

Juniors Isaac Coffey and Evan Kling have developed into impact players.

“Both came up at different times last year and have continued to produce ever since,” said Hedricks.

Coffey stepped in at shortstop for his cousin Dustin Demeter who is now playing at the University of Hawaii. He leads the team in hits RBI.

Kling splits time with Josh Feldhaus at catcher and designated hitter.

“He’s not a traditional leadoff hitter but he’s been our leadoff hitter all year, Hedricks said of Kling. “He leads the team in walks, is near the top of runs scored, is batting around .300. He’s filled the role very nicely and made my job a lot easier,” said Hedricks.

The Chargers 13-7-1, 2-3-1, plays at Santa Barbara on Tuesday and host the Dons on Friday.

SBCC: With five games remaining, the Vaqueros are in first place in the WSC North and play crucial home games against Oxnard and Moorpark this week.

Santa Barbara High alum John Jensen leads the conference in batting at .400 and has a team-best .350 average in all games.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.