Lacrosse

San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Rolls to 11th Straight Win

The San Marcos lacrosse team celebrates after its 14-3 victory over Santa Barbara at Peabody Stadium. The Royals have won 11 straight games.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 21, 2017 | 8:47 p.m.

Aiming for its first post-season invitation, the San Marcos boys lacrosse team rolled to its 11th straight win Friday, beating Santa Barbara 14-3 at Peabody Stadium.

San Marcos is ranked 16th in most recent regional poll.

"They are demonstrating that this team has the talent to make into the playoffs for the first time in their four-year history," said coach Rick Lehman of his 11-1 Royals.

Justin Lehman rifled in the first goal of the game on his way to a four-goal, two-assist night. Mason Zimmerman played one of his best games of the season, dishing out five assists and scoring a goal.  Issax Oh and Trey Tank each had two goals and two assists. Luca Sautto, Max Gaynes, Joseph Pansossian, Lucas McDonald, Michael Palmer and Shea Rousseau added goals.

Coach Lehman gave the game ball to Oh and Rousseau.

Richard Marquez came off the bench and made several stops to stifle the Dons' attack.

San Marcos finishes the regular season next week games against traditional powers Cate and Thacher.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

