San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Rolls to 8th Straight Win

Lacrosse

Ryan Lehman's play in goal sparked San Marcos in the first half, and the Royals' offense heated up in the second half en route to a 8-3 boys lacrosse win over Thacher, extending their winning streak to eight.

Lehman stopped a pair of one-on-one opportunities before San Marcos started to pull away.

The Royals took a 4-2 lead at halftime and dominated in the second half. Shea Rosseauu was a big reason for the second-half surge as he won several faceoffs.

The coaching staff presented Rousseau with the game ball.

Coach Rick Lehman also cited the defensive work of Jonathan Oh and Kai Sanvictores, and backup goalie Josh Glasman, who held the Toads to only one goal.

