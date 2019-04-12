Pixel Tracker

Swimming

San Marcos Boys Make Finals in Several Events at Mt. SAC Meet of Champions

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2019 | 7:46 p.m.

The San Marcos boys advanced to the finals in 17 individual swims at the Mt. SAC Invitational Meet of Champions on Friday.

Matt Mills set two school records in qualifying for the 50 and 100 freestyle finals.

The other finalists are:

Matt Treadway will return for finals in the 200 IM and 100 Breast

Hunter May in the 200 IM and 100 Back

Jayden Francis in the 200 Free and 100 Fly

Tristan Depew in the 200 Free and 100 Fly

Asher Steelman in the 200 IM and 500 Free

Kellen Radtkey in the 200 Free and 500 Free

Oliver Grant-Chapman in the 100 Free and 100 Back

Zachary Dell in the 500 Free

 

