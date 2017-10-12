San Marcos Boys Move Closer to Title With Second Channel League Meet Victory

Cross Country

The San Marcos boys placed four runners in the top 10, leading them to first place in the second Channel League cross country meet at Lake Casitas on Thursday.

The Royals have won both league races.

Ventura captured the girls team title, edging San Marcos by just five points, 33-38. Dos Pueblos was third with 71 points and Buena had 87.

Kaela Cleary of the Royals ran the three-mile course in 18:48.13 and finished second behind Ventura's Sofia Ramos, who clocked 18:40.96. San Marcos sophomore Madi Funk came in third (18:56.49), Mya Adornetto was sixth (19:37.81), Lyla Krock 12th (20:45.11) and Kate Allison 15th (21:16.98).

"Our girls ran a great race, improving on their team score by 12 places, just missing a victory over Ventura," said San Marcos coach Lawrence Stehmeier.

Jason Peterson led the Royals' boys with a second-place time of 15:59.17. Ventura's Alejandro Herrera came in first in 15:52.71.

San Marcos scored 33 points, Ventura had 59, Buena 74, Dos Pueblos 79 and Santa Barbara 117.

Ty Burre was San Marcos' No. 2 runner, placing fourth in 16:16; Will Snyder came in seventh (16:30.95), Kyle Reinschild was eighth (16:35.60) and David Dinklage rounded out the scoring in 12th (16:47.72).

"Our boys won the race and secured a league title as long as we finish first or second at league finals (Nov. 2)," Stehmeier said. "Both teams looked strong today and they still look hungry to compete."



The Dos Pueblos boys finished fourth for the second time. Sophomore Joseph Pearlman (16:26.66) and junior Nathaniel Getachew (16:30.04) were the team's top runners, placing fifth and sixth, respectively. Ben Stefanski was the No. 3 runner, placing 17th (17:02.38) and improving his League 1 result by 10 places.

Jake Ballantine (16:42.09) and Thomas Everest (17:02.66) were Santa Barbara High's top finishers in 11th and 18th place, respectively.

"The guys ran hard and competed well. I can't ask for anything more," said Dons coach Olivia Perdices.

The Dos Pueblos girls repeated as a third-place team finisher, led by senior Kailey Reardon (8th in 20:22.08) and junio Josie Morales (9th, 20:29.91). Both runners improved on their finishes from the first meet.



In the girls JV race, DP senior Sara Saib, a transfer student from Japan with no varsity eligibility, was the overall winner in 20:53.29.

