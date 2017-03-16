San Marcos Boys Roar Past Santa Barbara

Lacrosse

Justin Lehman poured in five goals and assisted on three others, leading San Marcos to a 14-2 win over Santa Barbara in a boys lacrosse match on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium.

The Royals jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back, improving to 5-1 on the season.

Mac Merrill, Dawson Dewan, Cesear Gonzalez, Kai Sanvictores and goalie Ryan Lehman led the defense for San Marcos.

Micahel Plamer added two goals and an assist and Trey Tank and Josh Blanchard each tallied a pair of goals. Shea Rousseau was nearly 100 percent in winning face-offs.

"San Marcos demonstrated that they are taking their lacrosse skill to the next level," said coach Richard Lehman.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.