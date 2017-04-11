San Marcos Boys Roll Over St. Bonaventure

Golf

The San Marcos boys golf team defeated St. Bonaventure 384-467 on Tuesday at the La Cumbre Country Club in a non-league matchup.

Bennett Reichard took home medalist honors after shooting a 69 on the par-71 course.

"This was a good tune up match before we start the second half of league," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis. "It was a great solid round by Bennett."

Solis also praised the play of Blake Bornand, who shot a 78 for the third best score of the day.

"I was really proud of Blake today. His mental game is getting better and better and that is going to help his scoring," explained Solis.

Tyler Herrera led the way for St. Bonaventure with an 82.

San Marcos: 384

Chad Visser 75

Blake Bornand 78

Bryce Quezada 81

Braden Curtis 81

St. Bonaventure: 467

Tyler Herrera 82

Kobe Winter 88

Seth Chapin 92

Evan Fonseca 101

Daniel Chavez 104

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.