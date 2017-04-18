San Marcos Boys Roll Over Ventura

Tennis

The San Marcos boys tennis team earned a 14-4 Channel League victory on Tuesday against Ventura High.

San Marcos started the match with a 5-1 first round, on the strength of a doubles sweep.

"We came out aggressive with our serves and returns and it paid off," said San Marcos head coach Jarrod Bradley. "Our energy levels have improved a lot and now we're looking to improve our habits, such as closing off the net aggressively and returning from inside the baseline."

Ivar Bjork and Alex Stefanov swept their sets 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 to give the Royals a strong boost.

Timmy Hirsch and Tanner Funk won their first sets on varsity playing doubles with Jimmy Wimbish and Dan Coulson respectively.

Kento Perera and Dominik Stefanov each swept three singles sets, losing a combined three games total.

San Marcos improved to 4-1 in league play and 9-3 overall. The Royals host Santa Barbara on Thursday.

