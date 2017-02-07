San Marcos Boys Rout Buena on Senior Night

Boys Basketball

The San Marcos boys basketball team ran over Channel League opponent Buena on Tuesday, winning 72-52 on senior night.

San Marcos (19-8, 5-3) jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and never looked back.

Jackson Stormo led the way with 20 points for the Royals, all of which were scored in the second half.

San Marcos head couch Landon Boucher praised they play of Nathan and Ryan Fay, claiming that they have "been really good for us the past few weeks."

With league play wrapped up, the Royals will wait for CIF brackets to come out this Sunday.

