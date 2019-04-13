San Marcos Boys Set 2 School Marks, Finish 4th at Meet of Champions

The San Marcos boys swim team set two school records and finished fourth out of 33 teams at the Mt. San Antonio College Meet of Champions on Saturday.
The 200 medley relay of Hunter May, Tristan Depew, Matt Treadway and Matt Mills finished third overall while breaking a school record.
May also set a new school mark in the 200 individual medley and finished in second place. He finished eighth overall in the 100 backstroke.
Matt Mills placed second in the 50 free and was third in the 100 free.
In other results, Depew came in fourth in the 100 butterfly, Treadway placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke, Jayden Francis was ninth in the 200 free, Kellen Radtkey was 12th in the 500 free and the 200 free relay of Oliver Grant-Chapman, Jayden Francis, Matt Treadway, and Kellen Radtkey finished ninth overall
"A very tough weekend for the boys, with a lot of personal best and school records being broken," said coach Peera Sukavivatanachai. "We're hoping to carry this momentum into Channel League Prelims next Tuesday and Finals on Thursday."