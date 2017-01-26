San Marcos Boys Shut Out Rival Dos Pueblos

Boys Soccer

The San Marcos boys soccer team was firing on all cylinders on Thursday, defeating Channel League rival Dos Pueblos 3-0 at home.

Freshman Levi Sheffey scored in the first half and Rosalio Manzo and Aaron Contreras tallied second-half goals for the Royals.

"The defense played very well behind the leadership of goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson," said San Marcos assistant coach Russell Brown. "The boys are playing well-organized team defense and possession soccer. The team is coming together as the season ends and looks forward to finishing strong."

San Marcos (5-7-3. 2-1-2) is unbeaten in its last three matches.

Dos Pueblos (7-6-7, 2-2-1) struggled to get things going offensively all night.



— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.