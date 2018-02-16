Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

San Marcos Boys Soccer Beats West Torrance in Overtime

The San Marcos boys soccer team celebrates its 3-2 overtime win at West Torrance in the first round of the CIF playoffs.
The San Marcos boys soccer team celebrates its 3-2 overtime win at West Torrance in the first round of the CIF playoffs. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 16, 2018 | 7:50 p.m.

Oscar Perez converted a penalty kick in overtime to lift the San Marcos boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory at West Torrance in a CIF-SS Division 2 boys soccer first-round match on Friday.

The Royals were awarded the PK in the 97th minute after a West Torrance defender cleared Tony Garcia's on-goal header with his hand.

"I had a strong feeling we were going to win in overtime and I told the boys to believe it also," said San Marcos coach Daniel Torres.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a great individual effort by Jonas Romero.

West Torrance drew even in 28th minute when it cashed in on a corner kick San Marcos was unable to clear out of its penalty area.

"At halftime, I told the boys that we were going to battle to through many things if we wanted to win. We had to earn the win," Torres said.

Romero took charge. He beat two defenders in the box before being tackled to earn a penalty kick. Oscar Perez converted the spot kick to put the Royals ahead 2-1 in the 45th minute.

"West pushed numbers up and earned set pieces to create havoc for us," Torres said. "We were able to clear everything, until the 72nd when their player received a ball, turned and shot from 25 yards out to make it 2-2."

Torres called Rosalio Manzo the team's MVP of the game. "He quietly carried the game," the coach said. "He's a very quiet player, but today his play was very loud."

The Royals will play Montebello in the second round at home on Wednesday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 