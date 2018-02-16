San Marcos Boys Soccer Beats West Torrance in Overtime

Boys Soccer

Oscar Perez converted a penalty kick in overtime to lift the San Marcos boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory at West Torrance in a CIF-SS Division 2 boys soccer first-round match on Friday.

The Royals were awarded the PK in the 97th minute after a West Torrance defender cleared Tony Garcia's on-goal header with his hand.

"I had a strong feeling we were going to win in overtime and I told the boys to believe it also," said San Marcos coach Daniel Torres.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a great individual effort by Jonas Romero.

West Torrance drew even in 28th minute when it cashed in on a corner kick San Marcos was unable to clear out of its penalty area.

"At halftime, I told the boys that we were going to battle to through many things if we wanted to win. We had to earn the win," Torres said.

Romero took charge. He beat two defenders in the box before being tackled to earn a penalty kick. Oscar Perez converted the spot kick to put the Royals ahead 2-1 in the 45th minute.

"West pushed numbers up and earned set pieces to create havoc for us," Torres said. "We were able to clear everything, until the 72nd when their player received a ball, turned and shot from 25 yards out to make it 2-2."

Torres called Rosalio Manzo the team's MVP of the game. "He quietly carried the game," the coach said. "He's a very quiet player, but today his play was very loud."

The Royals will play Montebello in the second round at home on Wednesday.