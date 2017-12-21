San Marcos Boys Soccer Drops Opener at South Torrance Tournament

Boys Soccer

The San Marcos boys soccer team returned to action after nearly three weeks and lost its first game at the South Torrance Tournament, 3-0 against Coachella Valley on Thursday.

"After playing a great first half, we gave up three early goals in the second half," Royals' coach Daniel Torres said.

The last time San Marcos played Dec. 2 at the Clovis Tournament. The team was unable to practice and play during the Thomas Fire.

The Royals played well in the first half, creating good scoring chances,

"We had a number of chances and couldn’t convert in the first half, Torres said. "We’ll take it as a learning experience and move on."

The Royals play Harbor City-Narbonne on Friday.

