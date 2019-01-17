San Marcos Boys Soccer Edges Lompoc to Set Up 1st-Place Showdown with Santa Barbara

Senior forward Peter Aldapa scored in the 74th minute on Thursday night as San Marcos High downed Lompoc 1-0 in boys soccer and set up a first-place showdown with Santa Barbara.
Midfielder Matt Hislop beat his defender on the left side and fed a pass to Aldapa for the game's only goal. San Marcos won its fifth straight game to improve to 5-0 in the Channel League and 11-4-5 overall.
"We were really pleased with our effort to find a way to win this game," said San Marcos coach Paul McLean. "Bryce Tomlinson and Michael Palmer made several critical saves to keep us in the game. They have been fantastic anchors for our defense. Hislop was extremely active all night and created several chances, including the one that led to our goal."
The Royals will square off against rival Santa Barbara (12-4, 5-0) on Saturday in a battle of unbeatens at SBCC at 3 p.m.
San Marcos has outscored its five Channel League opponents 13-2 while the Dons have enjoyed a 17-1 advantage.