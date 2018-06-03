San Marcos Boys Soccer Wins at Ventura, Moves Into Second Place in League

Boys Soccer

Coach Daniel Torres has got the San Marcos boys soccer team on a roll.

The Royals scored a rare win at Ventura on Thursday, beating the Cougars 3-1 for their third straight victory in Channel League.

The win also was a milestone for Torres. It was his 100th as a high school coach. Before San Marcos, he coached at Carpinteria and Laguna Blanca, guiding both of those programs to CIF Finals.

Oscar Perez got the Royals on the scoreboard in the 13th minute. Aaron Contreras jumped on a rebound and scored the second goal in the 43rd minute.

Ventura stepped up its attack and scored to make it 2-1 in the 72nd minute.

But San Marcos answered with a goal by Owen Bates, assisted by Perez, to put the game out of reach.

Torres praised the midfield play of Rosalio Manzo and Avi Ghitterman. "They were great in the midfield, they gave us the needed balance," he said.

The Royals are in second place with a 3-1-1 record and are 9-6-2 overall.

"We’re exactly where we want to be," Torres said. "Can’t wait to see the boys play again."

San Marcos faces Ventura again on Saturday at home at noon.

