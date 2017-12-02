San Marcos Boys Soccer Wins Two in Clovis

Boys Soccer

San Marcos won its last two games at the Clovis boys soccer tournament, beating Tranquility, 6-1 and Kingsburg, 1-0.

Six different players scored for the Royals in the two games. Rosalio Manzo, Alan Monge, Erick Hermnegildo, Jonas Romero, Tony Garcia, and Aaron Contreras scored against Tranquility and Tony Garcia delivered the game winner against Kingsburg.

"I'm very pleased with the overall performance from all of the boys," coach Daniel Torres said. "Everyone got to play this weekend and the took advantage of their time on the field.

"I was especially happy with the performance of Joel Estrada, Avi Ghitterman and Rosalio Manzo."

The Royals (3-1) are back in action on Thursday at home against Hueneme.