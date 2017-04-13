San Marcos Boys Strong in Win Over Royal

Lacrosse

The San Marcos boys lacrosse team improved to 10-1 with a decisive 11-4 victory over Royal on Thursday.

Justin Lehman led the way for the Royals with five goals, while Josh Blanchard added three of his own and Trey Tank two.

San Marcos saw a strong defensive effort from Patrick Regan, Joseph Panossian, and Kai Sanvictores, who coach Richard Lehman gave the game ball to.

Lehman also praised the play of Isaac Oh and Shea Rousseau at the face off.

The Royals travel to Dunn in their next game action on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.