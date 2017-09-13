San Marcos Boys Stun No. 2 Ventura in First Channel League Cross Country Meet

Cross Country

Jason Peterson looks strong in winning the race at DP; San Marcos girls take 2nd behind Ventura

The San Marcos boys cross country team rose to the occasion in the first Channel League cross country meet of the season on Wednesday.

Jason Peterson took first place, Ty Burre came in fourth and their teammates did a terrific job of pack running, as the Royals knocked off CIF-Southern Section Division 2 second-ranked Ventura to take team honors on the flat on-campus course at Dos Pueblos.

San Marcos won with 40 points and Ventura was second with 52. Buena (69), Dos Pueblos (81) and Santa Barbara (117) rounded out the placings in the first of three league meets.

The Ventura girls, ranked No. 8 in the Southern Section Division 2 poll, took first place with 25 points. San Marcos (43) was second followed by Dos Pueblos (69), Buena (96) and Santa Barbara (150).

Ventura’s Sofia Ramos (18:16.76) and Madeleine Locher (18:32.28) went 1-2 in the 3-mile race and San Marcos sophomore Madison Funk (18:45.43) and junior Kaela Cleary (18:57.22) came in third and fourth, respectively. Mya Adornetto (19:25.50) was eighth.

Peterson and Burre set the tone for the Royals’ boys. Peterson took over the lead after Ventura runners dropped and won in 15:49.31. His time was 10 seconds better than second-place Cody Beeson of Ventura (15:59.70). Ventura’s Charlie Hammel (16:07.20) was third, just edging Burre, who clocked 16:08.22.

“Jason came out and just busted it out there to get first place,” San Marcos coach Lawrence Stehmeier said. “He was fired up.

“Ty Burre, who normally runs third or fourth, had his highest finish ever in a race.”

Stehmeier also lauded the race of Kyle Rheinschild.

“He was our seventh runner last week (at the Lompoc Invitational) and today he was third,” said the coach. Rheinschild finished seventh overall in 16:16.64.

Dominic Pugliano (16:43.88) came in 13th and Will Snyder (16:48.83), David Dinklage (16:49.77) and Ryan Hullander (16:57.15) placed 15th through 17th.

“They saw what they had to do,” Stehmeier said of his runners. “We told them to forget the times and go for the other teams.

“Ventura is an amazing team, they’re always an amazing team. Any day you can edge out Ventura it’s a wonderful day.”

Peterson is picking up where he left off after a wonderful track season in the spring. He came on strong at the end and advanced to the CIF State Meet in the 800 meters.

“I felt really strong,” he said of Wednesday’s race. “I was relaxed the whole race and my form just felt really under control.”

With strong runners in the Royals' lineup, he feels confident they can beat Ventura for the league title.

“We were really close last year, and I think we have a stronger team of guys this year. We have a lot of guys with the potential to be on varsity so it’s pushing our team a lot.”

Nathaniel Getachew (16:13.54) and Joseph Pearlman (16:14.80) were the top two finishers for Dos Pueblos in fifth and sixth, respectively.

“Nathaniel and Jospeh had great races and few of others had struggles,” said DP coach Micks Purnell, who’s building his team gradually. “We got some harder workouts coming in late September and October to get ready for the end.”

Santa Barbara’s top runner was Jake Ballantine, who placed ninth in 16:27.57.

Funk was determined to run a better race than she did at the Lompoc Invitational.

“It felt good, especially after the last race,” she said. “I didn’t have that good of a race last week and I wanted to do better.”

Said Stehmeier of the sophomore: “She was off little bit but she came back today. I have three girls that on any given race any one of them can win — Maddie, Kaela and Mya Adornetto. They’re doing a great job, they ran as a group. The next group, half of them are new to varsity and they did well. Camille Lubach was in her first varsity race and she finished fifth (on the team) That was excellent.”

Lyla Krock (20:24.22) was the Royals’ fourth runner followed by Lubach (20:56.58).

Kailey Reardon (19:48.30) and Emmi Wyttenbach (19:57.98) were the top two finishers for Dos Pueblo in 10th and 11th, respectively. Josephine Morales (20:28.06) came in 13th.

“I didn’t expect Emmi to be as close to (Reardon) or the other girls to be as close as they were,” Purnell said. “I kind of knew at Seaside (Invitational) they were going to be kind of close together and that was important for a good place. But they were stronger than I even expected. It's only mid September, I hope they get even faster.”