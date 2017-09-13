Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:35 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

San Marcos Boys Stun No. 2 Ventura in First Channel League Cross Country Meet

Jason Peterson looks strong in winning the race at DP; San Marcos girls take 2nd behind Ventura

Jason Peterson of San Marcos wins the boys race in 15:49.31, leading the Royals to an upset of No. 2 Ventura. Click to view larger
Jason Peterson of San Marcos wins the boys race in 15:49.31, leading the Royals to an upset of No. 2 Ventura. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 13, 2017 | 10:18 p.m.

The San Marcos boys cross country team rose to the occasion in the first Channel League cross country meet of the season on Wednesday.

Jason Peterson took first place, Ty Burre came in fourth and their teammates did a terrific job of pack running, as the Royals knocked off CIF-Southern Section Division 2 second-ranked Ventura to take team honors on the flat on-campus course at Dos Pueblos.

San Marcos won with 40 points and Ventura was second with 52. Buena (69), Dos Pueblos (81) and Santa Barbara (117) rounded out the placings in the first of three league meets.

The Ventura girls, ranked No. 8 in the Southern Section Division 2 poll, took first place with 25 points. San Marcos (43) was second followed by Dos Pueblos (69), Buena (96) and Santa Barbara (150).

Ventura’s Sofia Ramos (18:16.76) and Madeleine Locher (18:32.28) went 1-2 in the 3-mile race and San Marcos sophomore Madison Funk (18:45.43) and junior Kaela Cleary (18:57.22) came  in third and fourth, respectively. Mya Adornetto (19:25.50) was eighth.

Peterson and Burre set the tone for the Royals’ boys. Peterson took over the lead after Ventura runners dropped and won in 15:49.31. His time was 10 seconds better than second-place Cody Beeson of Ventura (15:59.70). Ventura’s Charlie Hammel (16:07.20) was third, just edging Burre, who clocked 16:08.22.

“Jason came out and just busted it out there to get first place,” San Marcos coach Lawrence Stehmeier said. “He was fired up. 

Madison Funk was the first finisher for the San Marcos girls. Click to view larger
Madison Funk was the first finisher for the San Marcos girls. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

“Ty Burre, who normally runs third or fourth, had his highest finish ever in a race.”

Stehmeier also lauded the race of Kyle Rheinschild.

“He was our seventh runner last week (at the Lompoc Invitational) and today he was third,” said the coach.  Rheinschild finished seventh overall in 16:16.64.

Dominic Pugliano (16:43.88) came in 13th and Will Snyder (16:48.83), David Dinklage (16:49.77) and Ryan Hullander (16:57.15) placed 15th through 17th.

“They saw what they had to do,” Stehmeier said of his runners. “We told them to forget the times and go for the other teams.

“Ventura is an amazing team, they’re always an amazing team. Any day you can edge out Ventura it’s a wonderful day.”

Peterson is picking up where he left off after a wonderful track season in the spring. He came on strong at the end and advanced to the CIF State Meet in the 800 meters. 

“I felt really strong,” he said of Wednesday’s race. “I was relaxed the whole race and my form just felt really under control.”

With strong runners in the Royals' lineup, he feels confident they can beat Ventura for the league title.

“We were really close last year, and I think we have a stronger team of guys this year. We have a lot of guys with the potential to be on varsity so it’s pushing our team a lot.”

Nathaniel Getachew (16:13.54) and Joseph Pearlman (16:14.80) were the top two finishers for Dos Pueblos in fifth and sixth, respectively.

“Nathaniel and Jospeh had great races and few of others had struggles,” said DP coach Micks Purnell, who’s building his team gradually. “We got some harder workouts coming in late September and October to get ready for the end.”

Santa Barbara’s top runner was Jake Ballantine, who placed ninth in 16:27.57.

Funk was determined to run a better race than she did at the Lompoc Invitational.

“It felt good, especially after the last race,” she said. “I didn’t have that good of a race last week and I wanted to do better.”

Said Stehmeier of the sophomore: “She was off little bit but she came back today. I have three girls that on any given race any one of them can win — Maddie, Kaela and Mya Adornetto.  They’re doing a great job, they ran as a group. The next group, half of them are new to varsity and they did well.  Camille Lubach was in her first varsity race and she finished fifth (on the team) That was excellent.”

Lyla Krock (20:24.22) was the Royals’ fourth runner followed by Lubach (20:56.58).

Kailey Reardon (19:48.30) and Emmi Wyttenbach (19:57.98) were the top two finishers for Dos Pueblo in 10th and 11th, respectively. Josephine Morales (20:28.06) came in 13th. 

“I didn’t expect Emmi to be as close to (Reardon) or the other girls to be as close as they were,” Purnell said. “I kind of knew at Seaside (Invitational) they were going to be kind of close together and that was important for a good place. But they were stronger than I even expected. It's only mid September, I hope they get even faster.”

The varsity boys sprint down the football field at Scott O’Leary Stadium at the start of the Channel League cross country meet. Click to view larger
The varsity boys sprint down the football field at Scott O’Leary Stadium at the start of the Channel League cross country meet. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 