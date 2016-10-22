San Marcos Boys Take 2nd in Division 2 Race at Mt. SAC

Cross Country

Erica Schroeder finished third in the Division 1-2 Individual Sweepstakes race and the San Marcos boys claimed second place in the Division 1 varsity race Saturday at the Mt. SAC Invitational in Walnut.

The Royals boys, racing up a division, were led by Logan Briner in a school-record time of 15:29 on the 2.9-mile course, which was good for second place overall. Jason Peterson came in eighth.

Schroeder also set a San Marcos record on the cours with a time of 17:27.

Madison Funk ran in the Division 2 freshman girls race and was the overall winner in 20:02.

The Royals compete at the County Championships in Lompoc on Thursday.

