San Marcos Boys Take Swim Opener; SBHS Golfers, Laguna, Carpinteria Tennis Win

Prep Roundup

San Marcos won eight events and defeated Arroyo Grande, 99-71 in a boys dual swim meet on Tuesday.

Matt Mills won the 50 and 100 freestyle and swam anchor on first-place 200 medley relay.

Jayden Francis led a sweep in the 100 fly, with Kyle Voulgaris and Sean Hopkins coming in second and third.

"We also got important swims from Kellen Radtkey (second in the 500 free) and Erik Mack (second in the 100 backstroke)," said coach Jeff Ashton.

Matt Treadway doubled in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and Lorenzo Bertocco won the 100 back.



The Royals swim next atthe Channel League Relays on Friday at Santa Barbara High.



Santa Barbara Golfers Win

Isaac Stone and Preston Gomersall shot 78 and 79, respectively, to lead the Santa Barbara High golf team to a 415-424 season-opening win over Westlake at Los Robles Greens.

Westlake was led by James Heartherington's 81.

Laguna Blanca Tennis Gets Shutout

Laguna Blanca boys' tennis swept St. Bonaventure 18-0 in its season opener on Tuesday.

Senior Conor Scheinberg led the way at No. 1 singles

In doubles, senior Kelvin Chen and Kevin Khodabandehlou won their sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.

Carpinteria Tennis Cruises

Carpintera defeated Channel Islands 14-4 in a non-league boys tennis match.

Jeremy Saito didn't lose a game in sweeping his three sets at No. 1 singles and the doubles teams of Kirby Zapata and Cameron Gralewski and Esteban Zapata/Carlos Costilla went 3-0.

"We showed improvement over our last match, but our schedule gets significantly tougher from here on out," said coach Charles Bryant.

The Warriors (2-0) play Ventura next week.

