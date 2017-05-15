Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
San Marcos Boys Tennis Ousted in CIF Quarterfinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 15, 2017 | 9:56 p.m.

Kento Perera lost only one game in taking down three Sage Hill players in singles, but the San Marcos tennis team won only two sets in the second and third rounds and dropped a 11-7 decision in a CIF-Southern Section Division quarterfinal match on Monday.

"We knew their singles players were going to be tough today but we thought we could win 6-7 sets in doubles," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Our guys played hard in the first and third rounds but we had a bit of a lull in energy the second round."

The doubles team of Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton went 2-1 (6-1, 6-1, 3-6).

"We graduate only two seniors, four-year starters Kento Perera and Dan Coulson, so our underclassmen are looking forward to the challenge of improving and defending the first Channel League title in 17 years," said Bradley.

Perera, Stefanov and Newton will play in the CIF Individual Regional tournament on May 25.

