Wrestling

San Marcos’ Brandon Gonzalez Wins Title at Battle of Temecula

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 20, 2019 | 12:02 a.m.

Brandon Gonzalez of San Marcos went 7-0 and pinned all of his opponents to capture the 152-pound weight class at the Battle of Temecula wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Gonzalez recorded first-period falls in all his matches agaisnt the final, which he won in the third period.

"I was extremely impressed with him," San Marcos coach Danny Sifuentez said. "He has really turned it up the last couple weeks. He’s actually getting better, if that’s possible. He’s wrestling very hard but the difference is he’s wrestling smart. I can’t see anyone beating him if he continues to wrestle like this."

The Royals had two other podium finishers: Miguel "Turtle" Sanchez finished second at 182 pounds and Alejandro Rios placed fourth at 225. Juan Solias also competed for the Royals at 195 pounds.

Said coach Sifuentez about Sanchez: "Turtle wrestled very well and is also progressing as the season continues. He will be a force to be reckoned with. I'm very excited to see how far he can do."

On Rios: "He's finally starting to get it. He is limiting his mistakes and taking advantage of his opportunities. I’m extremely proud of him. He starting to turn the corner."

Sifuentez said of Solias: "I'm very excited to see how far he goes."

The Royals will compete at the CIF Championship Duals next Saturday at Royal High.

"We are wrestling very hard right now but we still have a lot to improve on," Sifuentez said. "We'll take the experience and keep moving forward and continue to get better each day."

