San Marcos’ Brent Hyman and Maddy Leung Sweep Athlete of the Week Honors

A pair of San Marcos High players pitched and hit their way to Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors.
Senior Brent Hyman was named male Athlete of the Week after pitching the Royals' baseball team to a 3-1 win over defending Channel League champion Dos Pueblos on March 1. He allowed just four hits and an unearned run in the first inning. He struck out three, walked three, and got some big plays from his defense.
Maddy Leung helped the San Marcos softball team rally from a 10-4 deficit to beat Lompoc 11-10 on her 3-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh. She was 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and five RBIs.
Westmont College dominated the honorable mentions. Also considered for the male award were Westmont pole vaulter Seth Wilmoth (who won the NAIA Indoor National title with a school-record vault of 16 feet, 6 3/4 inches), Cory Dawson and Luke Coffey (Westmont baseball), Matt Ramon (Westmont basketball) and Derek True (Santa Barbara High baseball).
The female honorable mention choices were Iyree Jarrett and Caitlin Larson (Westmont basketball) and Emma Beifuss (San Marcos lacrosse).