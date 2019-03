San Marcos’ Brent Hyman and Maddy Leung Sweep Athlete of the Week Honors

Westmont College dominated the honorable mentions. Also considered for the male award were Westmont pole vaulter Seth Wilmoth (who won the NAIA Indoor National title with a school-record vault of 16 feet, 6 3/4 inches), Cory Dawson and Luke Coffey (Westmont baseball), Matt Ramon (Westmont basketball) and Derek True (Santa Barbara High baseball). The female honorable mention choices were Iyree Jarrett and Caitlin Larson (Westmont basketball) and Emma Beifuss (San Marcos lacrosse).

A pair of San Marcos High players pitched and hit their way to Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors. Senior Brent Hyman was named male Athlete of the Week after pitching the Royals' baseball team to a 3-1 win over defending Channel League champion Dos Pueblos on March 1. He allowed just four hits and an unearned run in the first inning. He struck out three, walked three, and got some big plays from his defense. Maddy Leung helped the San Marcos softball team rally from a 10-4 deficit to beat Lompoc 11-10 on her 3-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh. She was 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and five RBIs.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >