San Marcos Builds on Hot Start

Strong rounds from Alex Pitchford and MacKenzie McBride were more than enough to lift San Marcos girls golf to victory over Ventura on Tuesday, 216-248.
San Marcos set a team best for lowest score of the year at the Buenaventura Golf Course.
Senior Alex Pitchford took home medalist honors after shooting a 41 on the 9 hole, par-34 course.
"The girls played really well today and seemed to really enjoy the match," said San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton. "Alex Pitchford did a great job posting a 41 today, we also had strong performances from MacKenzie McBride and freshman Alex Manion."
San Marcos improved to 5-1 on the season and improved to 1-1 in league play.
SMHS - 216
Alex Pitchford - 41
MacKenzie McBride - 42
Alex Manion - 43
Amber Chen - 45
Amanda Chen - 45
Ventura - 248
Elle Gaston - 43
Janae Harer - 49
Delaney Young - 50
Olivia Block - 51
Sammy Pedersen - 55
