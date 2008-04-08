Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

San Marcos Bullies Buena

Royals capitalize on doubles dominance for 13-5 victory.

By Jarrod Bradley | April 8, 2008 | 9:22 p.m.

San Marcos lost only five games en route to a 9-0 doubles rout in a 13-5 win at Buena on Tuesday. With the win, the Royals move into sole possession of third place and improve to 5-5 on the season, 2-2 in Channel League play.

The doubles tandem of seniors Kenneth Hasegawa and Brian Pearson led the way without losing a game in the match while improving their season record to 26-3. Pearson recorded three aces on the afternoon along with numerous service winners while Hasegawa had two aces.

Freshman Travis Enholm and senior Alex Clark lost only two games on the afternoon to improve their season record to 11-4. Clark has dominated with his first serve while Enholm has overcome his opponents with stellar baseline play. Neither was broken in the match.

Senior Spencer Funk and sophomore Scott Messier won their first two sets, 6-1 and 6-0, before Messier was replaced by freshman Nik Kilpelainen. Funk and Kilpelainen recorded a 6-2 win in their third-round match. Funk has showed renewed energy and enthusiasm since moving to doubles and has improved his doubles record to a perfect 6-0, playing five of those sets with Messier.

The Bulldogs did manage to win five of nine singles sets behind a 3-0 showing by senior Daniel Jenkins. Jenkins defeated San Marcos’ No. 1 player Zack Scott 6-4, as both players traded breaks of serve until Jenkins was able to hold serve up, 5-4. Scott, hampered by a broken left wrist, went on to win his next two matches handily, 6-2 and 6-1.

Jenkins also defeated the steadily improving Sean-Michael Gaudefroy, 6-2, in a set that was much closer than the score indicated. Both players served and played well, with several rallies that took both players all over the court, up and back as well as side to side. Considering it was their third set of the day, both played at a high level and, since the set was the last of the day, it proved to be exciting to watch. Gaudefroy won his other sets, 6-1 and 6-2.

San Marcos will play at Arroyo Grande in a nonleague match at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. With a win, the Royals would improve to above .500 for the first time this season.

Jarrod Bradley coaches boys’ tennis at San Marcos High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 