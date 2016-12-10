Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Can’t Hang On to First-Half Lead Against La Salle

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 10, 2016 | 10:43 p.m.

The San Marcos boys basketball team held a 31-22 lead entering halftime, but were unable to capitalize, eventually falling 54-51 to La Salle on Saturday at the Bob Hawking Simi Valley Tip-Off Classic.

Jackson Stormo and Stef Korfas scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Royals. Nate Fay added 10 points of his own in an intense matchup that had the atmosphere of a league game.

"We were ahead all game and let one slip away from us," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "Tough pill to swallow right now, but our guys are motivated to improve."

Stormo was named to the all-tournament team.

The Royals fell to 5-3 on the season, and will prepare to take on Righetti on Monday.

