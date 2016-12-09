San Marcos Can’t Hang On to Halftime Lead

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team took a 20-17 lead into halftime against Santa Ynez in the Gold Coast Tournament, but couldn't hang on, eventually falling 45-30.

The Royals shot only 12 percent in the second half as they were outscored by the Pirates 28-10.

Milan Mc Gary and Juliet Dodson both had 12 points to lead San Marcos.

"This was a very frustrating game as we know we are a better team than we showed," said San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis.

