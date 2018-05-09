San Marcos Can’t Keep Up With Corona Del Mar in CIF 1st Round

Tennis

San Marcos boys tennis stole a few away on Wednesday but ultimately lost at home, 15-3, to Corona Del Mar in round one of the CIF playoffs.

Daniel Newton was able to split his two singles sets while Alexi Gill took one back to finish 1-2. Alex Stefanov/Bryan Shott went 1-2 on the day.

But Corona's top brass in both singles and doubles proved too powerful for the Royals to match. The Sea Kings spurred out to a 6-0 lead in the first round of play and kept their starters in for the duration of the match.

San Marcos (13-2) ends its season with a second straight Channel League title under its belt. The Royals will return all of their players next season except for singles player Timothy Hirsch.

"We're going to miss his lefty forehand and constant smile on the court next year," coach Jarrod Bradley said.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.