Thursday, August 23 , 2018, 9:14 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

San Marcos Can’t Make Up Early Deficit, Falls to Garces in Water Polo Opener

Trevor Ricci Click to view larger
Trevor Ricci of San Marcos lofts a shot over a Garces defender during season-opening water polo match at the Royals’ pool. Ricci led the team with three goals. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 23, 2018 | 7:13 p.m.

The story of the first game for Peera Sukavivatanachai’s San Marcos boys water polo team was about making adjustments. 

The Royals had to adjust to playing without their regular two-meter man and get used to the aggressive style of play from defending CIF Central Section Division 2 champion Garces in the season opener for both teams at the San Marcos pool.

San Marcos fought back from a six-goal deficit with a strong fourth quarter but couldn’t catch Garces and lost, 10-7, in Sukavivatanachai’s debut as coach.

“It took a little bit of adjusting for sure,” he said of the game. “We weren’t ready for the physicality of the other team. Once we adjusted it was too late and we were playing catch-up the whole time.

Led by the inside play of a powerful Klang, Garces bolted out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter. 

Trevor Ricci scored the first goal of the season for San Marcos.

Kyle Voulgaris made it 4-2 in the second period before Garces tacked on two more goals and goalie Ostin Woodfin blocked a penalty shot. 

The visitors from Bakersfield scored the first goal of the third period to make it 7-2 before Ricci delivered on a power play for the Royals. Back-to-back goals from Klang raised the Garces lead to 9-3.

San Marcos played its best water polo in the fourth period. It moved the ball quicker, drew some ejections and got some good looks at goal. The Royals scored on back-to-back power plays and fired two more shots on goal that were saved by Ostin Woodfin, the goalie on last year’s section champion team.

Kellen Radtkey beat Woodfin on a beautiful lob shot to make it 9-6 with 3:12 left.

Ricci had good look at cutting the deficit to two goals, but Woodfin came up with a little more than two minutes left.

Garces came back and George Rice scored his third goal of the game for a 10-6 lead.

Ricci fought off a defender and scored from outside to complete the scoring. He led the Royals with three goals.

Sukavivatanachai was pleased how his team stepped up in the fourth quarter

“I’m pretty confident of where we are now, especially since we’re missing our primary two-meter player,” he said.  “That kind changed our offense a little bit, too. It took a little bit of adjusting.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 