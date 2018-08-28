San Marcos Can’t Overcome Passing Problems, Falls to Hart

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos struggled in the serve receive department, and visiting Hart took advantage and handed the Royals a 25-18, 24-26, 25-12, 25-18 girls volleybal setback on Tuesday night at Mary Halleck Gym.

"All in all we had a tough night in serve receive, where we couldn't run as clean an offense as we wanted," Royals co-coach Dwayne Hauschild said. "Ellie Gamberdella played with a lot of heart chasing down some tough passes."

Bella Johnson and Brynn Sofro led the San Marcos attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.

Hart came into the match as the fifth-ranked team in CIF-SS Divison 3.

"I have to give Hart a ton of credit as they passed and defended almost flawlessly," Hauschild said. "We had moments of awesome play but ultimately we didn’t bring our ‘A’ game tonight."

The Royals are back in action Wednesday at Valencia.

