San Marcos Can’t Shake Cold Shooting, Falls to Cabrillo

Girls Basketball

San Marcos got cold late in the third quarter and couldn't shake it in the fourth quarter, losing 49-30 to Cabrillo in a Channel League girls basketball game on Wednesday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

The Royals were down three, 33-30, in the third and "hit the wall offensively," said assistant coach Aaron Solis.

Juliet Dodson scored nine points to lead San Marcos, which finished 3-7 in league and 12-16 overall.



"I'm proud of the legacy the senior girls are leaving behind," head coach Chris Hantgin said. "They are an outstanding group of young women who were dedicated to their team and were competitive throughout the season. The younger ones coming up next year are going to have to work extremely hard to match this group's work ethic."