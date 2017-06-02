San Marcos Can’t Solve Buena, Brooke Yanez in CIF Softball Final

Softball

IRVINE — San Marcos played top-seeded and unbeaten Buena even for five innings in Friday’s CIF-SS Division 4 softball championship.

Then came the sixth.

The Bulldogs, who've made it a habit this season of erupting for big innings, jumped on San Marcos senior ace Hailee Rios for five runs on four hits and an error in the sixth.

The Royals were unable to match Buena’s offense against Bulldogs’ senior ace Brooke Yanez as she fired a no-hitter in a 5-0 title victory at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine.

Her no-hit performance followed back-to-back one hitters and capped an undefeated season for Buena (27-0-1), the first by a softball team in Ventura County. The Bulldogs were playing in their first CIF Final in 27 years and it was their first championship since 1989.

San Marcos, making its CIF Final debut, finishes the season with a 23-8 record, with four of the losses coming against its Channel League rival.

Rios and Yanez were matched in a terrific pitching duel through five innings. The Fresno State-bound Rios struck out nine, didn't give up a hit and allowed only three base runners (two walks, one hit batter). The left-handed Yanez fanned eight and gave up three walks.

The Bulldogs finally got to Rios in the sixth inning. Leadoff hitter Skylar Ramos started with the first hit of the game, a double to left. She advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly to center by Janessa Ullegue. Ronnie Turner drew a walk, Yanez singled and the runners moved up on a passed ball. Anna Brondos then hit an opposite-field bloop single to right, scoring Turner for a 2-0 lead.

Yanez said the hit by Ramos was just what the Bulldogs needed.

"That pumped us up for sure," she said. "Top of the lineup, we knew it was our inning. We were pumped the whole entire game, but once she hit that we all just wanted to follow her."

Rios got Kiara Delgado to ground out to shortstop, but Breanna Loyola followed with a soft liner up the middle to drive in Ynez and Brondos to make it 4-0. Olivia Vargas hit a liner to right field that was misjudged, allowing Loyola to come home for the fifth run.

"We had to regroup," Yanez said of the team's hitting approach in the sixth. "We were trying to hit the ball too hard and that’s not what we do. We like to stay relaxed when we go up to the plate and think base hit. It’s pitch selection as well, we have to jump on good pitches. We’d seen (Rios) before but we couldn’t think anything to big of it. We had to stay relaxed and make contact."

Said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann: "This is kind of what they’ve done all year. They started to time our pitching a little bit, they hit smart. Somebody gets a big hit and it just sparks everybody else. I saw it kind of starting, and we just tried to get an out. We got the first out but it just didn’t go after that. They’re just talented and strong all the way through."

Rios said the hits weren't a matter of her getting fatigued.

"I don’t think it was so much I was tired as much as they timed me," she said. "They figured out how to read my change-up , which took away my best pitch. They did what they had to do to win."

Swann was feeling good about the game before Buena's outburst in the sixth.

"I felt Hailee was doing a great job pitching and our defense was behind her. We just needed to start getting the bats on the ball. We were trying to do whatever we could and we couldn’t get that runner on."

"I think our bats were a little off," said Rios.

Yanez retired the last 11 Royals in a row, striking out eight of them. The UC Davis signee finished with 12 strikeouts. She played the game with a glove and cleats bought that morning. She realized she forgot them when the team arrived at the field in Irvine.

"I looked like a mess out there. It was awful," she said. "My teammates gave me so much support. They said we’re going to go to the store and buy you new cleats and a glove."

Rios felt Yanez didn't have the velocity she was used to seeing but the movement on her pitches made them tough to hit.

"I think she was a little slower than in the past but she definitely had a lot more spin than usual in the past. Her movement was really good today," said Rios of Yanez.

"Brooke pitched a great game," Swann said. "Hat’s off to her for keeping us in check. We hit them well the last two games and hit her well the last two games. For some reason today, it just didn't click for us."

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner relieved Rios in the seventh and retired the Bulldogs in order. Rios finished her last high school game nine strikeouts.

"We’ve come a long way in four years," she said. "I'm really proud of the girls. It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s been great."

San Marcos took the long road to the championship. It played only one home game, traveling to far-off places like Montebello, Hemet and Beaumont.

"I'm proud for the program, but I’m really proud of these kids here," said Swann. "They really worked hard and they came together. They overcame a lot of things, and they’re talented. They started to put things together toward the end of the season; they played with confidence. They did a bunch of gritty things down the stretch to get us to this spot."

