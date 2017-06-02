Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Can’t Solve Buena, Brooke Yanez in CIF Softball Final

Bulldogs' ace fires a no-hitter, Royals lose to Channel League rival for the fourth time, 5-0

Skylar Ramos slides into home plate to score Buena’s first run in the sixth inning as San Marcos catcher Morgan Jensen waits for a throw from the outfield. Click to view larger
Skylar Ramos slides into home plate to score Buena’s first run in the sixth inning as San Marcos catcher Morgan Jensen waits for a throw from the outfield. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 2, 2017 | 5:10 p.m.

IRVINE — San Marcos played top-seeded and unbeaten Buena even for five innings in Friday’s CIF-SS Division 4 softball championship.

Then came the sixth.

San Marcos center field Claire Early makes a running catch as teammate Lauren Pitchford backs her up. Click to view larger
San Marcos center field Claire Early makes a running catch as teammate Lauren Pitchford backs her up. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo )

The Bulldogs, who've made it a habit this season of erupting for big innings, jumped on San Marcos senior ace Hailee Rios for five runs on four hits and an error in the sixth.

The Royals were unable to match Buena’s offense against Bulldogs’ senior ace Brooke Yanez as she fired a no-hitter in a 5-0 title victory at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine.

Her no-hit performance followed back-to-back one hitters and capped an undefeated season for Buena (27-0-1), the first by a softball team in Ventura County. The Bulldogs were playing in their first CIF Final in 27 years and it was their first championship since 1989.

San Marcos, making its CIF Final debut, finishes the season with a 23-8 record, with four of the losses coming against its Channel League rival.

Rios and Yanez were matched in a terrific pitching duel through five innings. The Fresno State-bound Rios struck out nine, didn't give up a hit and allowed only three base runners (two walks, one hit batter). The left-handed Yanez fanned eight and gave up three walks.

The Bulldogs finally got to Rios in the sixth inning. Leadoff hitter Skylar Ramos started with the first hit of the game, a double to left. She advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly to center by Janessa Ullegue. Ronnie Turner drew a walk, Yanez singled and the runners moved up on a passed ball. Anna Brondos then hit an opposite-field bloop single to right, scoring Turner for a 2-0 lead. 

Yanez said the hit by Ramos was just what the Bulldogs needed.

"That pumped us up for sure," she said. "Top of the lineup, we knew it was our inning. We were pumped the whole entire game, but once she hit that we all just wanted to follow her."

Rios got Kiara Delgado to ground out to shortstop, but Breanna Loyola followed with a soft liner up the middle to drive in Ynez and Brondos to make it 4-0. Olivia Vargas hit a liner to right field that was misjudged, allowing Loyola to come home for the fifth run.

Brooke Yanez of Buena pitched a no-hitter in the championship game. Click to view larger
Brooke Yanez of Buena pitched a no-hitter in the championship game. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo )

"We had to regroup," Yanez said of the team's hitting approach in the sixth. "We were trying to hit the ball too hard and that’s not what we do. We like to stay relaxed when we go up to the plate and think base hit. It’s pitch selection as well, we have to jump on good pitches. We’d seen (Rios) before but we couldn’t think anything to big of it. We had to stay relaxed and make contact."

Said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann: "This is kind of what they’ve done all year. They started to time our pitching a little bit, they hit smart. Somebody gets a big hit and it just sparks everybody else. I saw it kind of starting, and we just tried to get an out. We got the first out but it just didn’t go after that. They’re just talented and strong all the way through."

Rios said the hits weren't a matter of her getting fatigued.

"I don’t think it was so much I was tired as much as they timed me," she said. "They figured out how to read my change-up , which took away my best pitch. They did what they had to do to win."

Swann was feeling good about the game before Buena's outburst in the sixth.   

"I felt Hailee was doing a great job pitching and our defense was behind her. We just needed to start getting the bats on the ball. We were trying to do whatever we could and we couldn’t get that runner on."

"I think our bats were a little off," said Rios.

Yanez retired the last 11 Royals in a row, striking out eight of them. The UC Davis signee finished with 12 strikeouts. She played the game with a glove and cleats bought that morning. She realized she forgot them when the team arrived at the field in Irvine.

"I looked like a mess out there. It was awful," she said.  "My teammates gave me so much support. They said we’re going to go to the store and buy you new cleats and a glove."

Rios felt Yanez didn't have the velocity she was used to seeing but the movement on her pitches made them tough to hit.

"I think she was a little slower than in the past but she definitely had a lot more spin than usual in the past. Her movement was really good today," said Rios of Yanez.

"Brooke pitched a great game," Swann said. "Hat’s off to her for keeping us in check. We hit them well the last two games and hit her well the last two games. For some reason today, it just didn't click for us."

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner relieved Rios in the seventh and retired the Bulldogs in order. Rios finished her last high school game nine strikeouts.

"We’ve come a long way in four years," she said. "I'm really proud of the girls. It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s been great." 

San Marcos took the long road to the championship. It played only one home game, traveling to far-off places like Montebello, Hemet and Beaumont.

"I'm proud for the program, but I’m really proud of these kids here," said Swann. "They really worked hard and they came together. They overcame a lot of things, and they’re talented. They started to put things together toward the end of the season; they played with confidence. They did a bunch of gritty things down the stretch to get us to this spot."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Hailee Rios didn’t allow a hit through five innings. Click to view larger
Hailee Rios didn’t allow a hit through five innings. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo )
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 