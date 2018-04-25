San Marcos Captures All-City Track & Field Meet

Track & Field

San Marcos defeated both Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos in the city track and field meet at Warkentin Stadium on Wednesday.

The Royals got double individual wins from Kaela Cleary in the 1600 and 800, Jenny Nnoli in the 400 and 200 and Jaydn Mata on the boys side in the triple jump and long jump. Nnoli also ran on a winning 4x100 relay.

Beau Allen cleared 6-8 for the second week in a row to win the meet and Mata jumped 6-6 to finish second.

Allie Jones won the shot put at 36-05 and finished second in the high jump and 100 hurdles.

Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos won the high jump at 5-2, beating Jones on fewer misses.

Santa Barbara athletes had a good meet.

Devon Cetti doubled in the shot put (49-3.50) and discus (151-4); Natani Drati won the 200 in 23.35, claimed second in the triple jump at 41-5 and ran on a second-place 4x100 relay with Jacob Valenzuela, Benjamin Kreitzer and Jake Knecht and 4x400 team with Kreitzer, Jackson Wright and Thomas Everest.

Everest won the 800 in 2:02.58, was third in the 400 and anchored the relay.

Janelle Knight and Andrea Gonzalez went 1-2 in the girls 100 meters at 12.83 and 13.35, and they teamed with Brandy Flores and Cassandra Gordon to take second in the 4x100 relay.

Knight also took second in the 200 meters in 26.11 and the triple jump in 33-6.

San Marcos swept team scoring, with the boys winning 102-33 over Santa Barbara and 104-31 over Dos Pueblos. The San Marcos girls won 110-18 over Santa Barbara and 113-15 over Dos Pueblos.

The Santa Barbara boys beat Dos Pueblos 70-60 while Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos finished in a 47-47 tie in the girls competition.

San Marcos will host the Channel League Finals on Thursday, May 3.