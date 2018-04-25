Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:09 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

San Marcos Captures All-City Track & Field Meet

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 25, 2018 | 9:38 p.m.

San Marcos defeated both Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos in the city track and field meet at Warkentin Stadium on Wednesday.

The Royals got double individual wins from Kaela Cleary in the 1600 and 800, Jenny Nnoli in the 400 and 200 and Jaydn Mata on the boys side in the triple jump  and long jump. Nnoli also ran on a winning 4x100 relay.

Beau Allen cleared 6-8 for the second week in a row to win the meet and Mata jumped 6-6 to finish second.

Allie Jones won the shot put at 36-05 and finished second in the high jump and 100 hurdles.

Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos won the high jump at 5-2, beating Jones on fewer misses.

Santa Barbara athletes had a good meet.

Devon Cetti doubled in the shot put (49-3.50) and discus (151-4); Natani Drati won the 200 in 23.35, claimed second  in the triple jump at 41-5 and ran on a second-place 4x100 relay with Jacob Valenzuela, Benjamin Kreitzer and Jake Knecht and 4x400 team with Kreitzer, Jackson Wright and Thomas Everest.

Everest won the 800 in 2:02.58, was third in the 400 and anchored the relay.

Janelle Knight and Andrea Gonzalez went 1-2 in the girls 100 meters at 12.83 and 13.35, and they teamed with Brandy Flores and Cassandra Gordon to take second in the 4x100 relay.

Knight also took second in the 200 meters in 26.11 and the triple jump in 33-6.

San Marcos swept team scoring, with the boys winning 102-33 over Santa Barbara and 104-31 over Dos Pueblos. The San Marcos girls won 110-18 over Santa Barbara  and 113-15 over Dos Pueblos.

The Santa Barbara boys beat Dos Pueblos 70-60 while Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos finished in a 47-47 tie in the girls competition.

San Marcos will host the Channel League Finals on Thursday, May 3. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 