San Marcos Captures Title at Chris Moon Memorial Tournament in Arizona

Baseball

San Marcos scored five runs in the last two innings and held off host Tucson High Magnet, 7-6, to win the championship of the Chris Moon Memorial Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Arizona,

Down 4-2, the Royals scored four runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh, and got clutch pitching from Jack Winterbauer to prevent the Badgers from tying the scoring in the bottom of the seventh.

Dominic Roderick singled to start the sixth and stole second base. Pinch-hitter Carlos Uribe had a 10-pitch at bat that resulted in an RBI double to make it 4-3. Joaquin Sandoval followed with the infield hit and Uribe slid under the catcher's tag to score the tying run. Logan Ring added a single to score Joaquin Sandoval for a 5-4 lead.

With two outs, Winterbauer dropped a flyball in the outfield to score Ring and put the Royals up 6-4.

San Marcos made it 7-4 in the top of the seventh on a single and stolen base by Aiden Johnson and a RBI hit to left-center field by Roderick.

Tucson had a runner on with two out in the bottom of the seventh. The Badgers drew back-to-back walks to load the bases and leading hitter and eventual tourney MVP Diego Berjano delivered a two-run double to make a 7-6 game.

Winterbauer took over on the mound and was able to get a deep fly out to right field to end the game.

Brent Hyman was credited for the pitching win. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five.

Offensively, the Royals had 13 hits, led by Roderick and Diego Sandoval with three hits apiece. Winterbauer and Ring each had two hits.

San Marcos played errorless defense.

The Royals are back in action on Tuesday against Buena in a non-league game.