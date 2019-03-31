Pixel Tracker

Sunday, March 31 , 2019, 3:36 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

San Marcos Captures Title at Chris Moon Memorial Tournament in Arizona

SAn Marcos baseball
The San Marcos baseball team won the championship at the Chris Moon Memorial Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 31, 2019 | 1:11 p.m.

San Marcos scored five runs in the last two innings and held off host Tucson High Magnet, 7-6, to win the championship of the Chris Moon Memorial Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Arizona,

Down 4-2, the Royals scored four runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh, and got clutch pitching from Jack Winterbauer to prevent the Badgers from tying the scoring in the bottom of the seventh.

Dominic Roderick singled to start the sixth and stole second base. Pinch-hitter Carlos Uribe had a 10-pitch at bat that resulted in an RBI double to make it 4-3. Joaquin Sandoval followed with the infield hit and Uribe slid under the catcher's tag to score the tying run. Logan Ring added a single to score Joaquin Sandoval for a 5-4 lead.

With two outs, Winterbauer dropped a flyball in the outfield to score Ring and put the Royals up 6-4.

San Marcos made it 7-4 in the top of the seventh on a single and stolen base by Aiden Johnson and a RBI hit to left-center field by Roderick.

Tucson had a runner on with two out in the bottom of the seventh. The Badgers drew back-to-back walks to load the bases and leading hitter and eventual tourney MVP Diego Berjano delivered a two-run double to make a 7-6 game.

Winterbauer took over on the mound and was able to get a deep fly out to right field to end the game.

Brent Hyman was credited for the pitching win. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five.

Offensively, the Royals had 13 hits, led by Roderick and Diego Sandoval with three hits apiece. Winterbauer and Ring each had two hits.

San Marcos played errorless defense.

The Royals are back in action on Tuesday against Buena in a non-league game.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 