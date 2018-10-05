San Marcos Celebrates Winning Channel League Title Outright on Senior Night

Girls Volleyball

The San Marcos girls volleyball team celebrated its seniors and winning the outright Channel League championship on Thursday night with a 25-8, 25-17, 25-20 sweep over Santa Ynez.

Seniors Taylor Hantgin, Kendall Williams, Molly Kirkbride, Kristine Fimlaid and Jayne Wood played all the way around and contributed offensively and defensively. Middle blockers Kirkbride and Fimlaid each had nine kills to pace the attack. Williams collected eight kills and 10 digs and Wood added six kills.

Hantgin started the night with a service run; she had three aces.

"It was a great night to be a Royal," said coach Tina Brown.

San Marcos is 9-0 in Channel League.