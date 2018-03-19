San Marcos Center Jackson Stormo Named Channel League MVP; 3 Royals Make First Team

Jackson Stormo, whose dominant play in the low post sparked San Marcos to an undefeated Channel League boys basketball season and to the program's first CIF-SS championship, was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

The 6-foot-9 Stormo not only was a force at the offensive end, he also was an excellent passer, ranking second on the team in total assists.

He averaged a double-double of 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds.

Stormo leads four San Marcos seniors on the all-league first team. He's joined by David Frohling, Stef Korfas and Ryan Godges. Sixth man Beau Allen, a junior, made the second team and senior Nate Fay was named honorable mention.

Cyrus Wallace and Jake Enrico of Dos Pueblos were named to the second team as was Santa Barbara High sophomore Bryce Warrecker.

ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL

MVP

Jackson Stormo, San Marcos, senior

COACH OF THE YEAR

Landon Boucher, San Marcos

FIRST TEAM

Devin Cole, Buena, senior

Josh Edwards, Buena, senior

David Frohling, San Marcos, senior

Stef Korfas, San Marcos, senior

Ryan Godges, San Marcos, senior

Michael Davidson, Ventura, senior

Andrew Ramirez, Ventura, sophomore

SECOND TEAM

Tito Mendez, Buena, senior

Coby Barbar, Buena, senior

Micah Rea, Buena, senior

Cyrus Wallace, Dos Pueblos, senior

Jake Enrico, Dos Pueblos, senior

Beau Allen, San Marcos, junior

Bryce Warrecker, Santa Barbara, sophomore

Connor McDemott, Ventura, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Dos Pueblos: Max McCeney, Dos Pueblos, senior; Christian Hodosy, Dos Pueblos, senior; Daniel Arzate, Dos Pueblos, senior; Joseph Zamora, Dos Pueblos, senior

San Marcos: Nate Fay, San Marcos, senior

Santa Barbara: Jasper Johnson, Santa Barbara, freshman; Stephen Davis, Santa Barbara, sophomore