Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

San Marcos Center Jackson Stormo Named Channel League MVP; 3 Royals Make First Team

Jackson Stormo led San Marcos to an 8-0 record in the Channel League.
Jackson Stormo led San Marcos to an 8-0 record in the Channel League. (Gary Kim file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2018 | 11:00 a.m.

Jackson Stormo, whose dominant play in the low post sparked San Marcos to an undefeated Channel League boys basketball season and to the program's first CIF-SS championship, was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

The 6-foot-9 Stormo not only was a force at the offensive end, he also was an excellent passer, ranking second on the team in total assists. 

He averaged a double-double of 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds.

Stormo leads four San Marcos seniors on the all-league first team. He's joined by David Frohling, Stef Korfas and Ryan Godges. Sixth man Beau Allen, a junior, made the second team and senior Nate Fay was named honorable mention.

Cyrus Wallace and Jake Enrico of Dos Pueblos were named to the second team as was Santa Barbara High sophomore Bryce Warrecker.

ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL

MVP

Jackson Stormo, San Marcos, senior    

COACH OF THE YEAR

Landon Boucher, San Marcos

FIRST TEAM

Devin Cole, Buena, senior

Josh Edwards, Buena, senior

David Frohling, San Marcos, senior

Stef Korfas, San Marcos, senior

Ryan Godges, San Marcos, senior

Michael Davidson, Ventura, senior    

Andrew Ramirez, Ventura, sophomore

SECOND TEAM

Tito Mendez, Buena, senior

Coby Barbar, Buena, senior

Micah Rea, Buena, senior

Cyrus Wallace, Dos Pueblos, senior

Jake Enrico, Dos Pueblos, senior

Beau Allen, San Marcos, junior

Bryce Warrecker, Santa Barbara, sophomore

Connor McDemott, Ventura, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Dos Pueblos: Max McCeney, Dos Pueblos, senior; Christian Hodosy, Dos Pueblos, senior; Daniel Arzate, Dos Pueblos, senior; Joseph Zamora, Dos Pueblos, senior

San Marcos: Nate Fay, San Marcos, senior

Santa Barbara: Jasper Johnson, Santa Barbara, freshman; Stephen Davis, Santa Barbara, sophomore

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 