San Marcos Center Jackson Stormo Named Channel League MVP; 3 Royals Make First Team

Jackson Stormo, whose dominant play in the low post sparked San Marcos to an undefeated Channel League boys basketball season and to the program's first CIF-SS championship, was named the league's Most Valuable Player.
The 6-foot-9 Stormo not only was a force at the offensive end, he also was an excellent passer, ranking second on the team in total assists.
He averaged a double-double of 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds.
Stormo leads four San Marcos seniors on the all-league first team. He's joined by David Frohling, Stef Korfas and Ryan Godges. Sixth man Beau Allen, a junior, made the second team and senior Nate Fay was named honorable mention.
Cyrus Wallace and Jake Enrico of Dos Pueblos were named to the second team as was Santa Barbara High sophomore Bryce Warrecker.
ALL-CHANNEL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL
MVP
Jackson Stormo, San Marcos, senior
COACH OF THE YEAR
Landon Boucher, San Marcos
FIRST TEAM
Devin Cole, Buena, senior
Josh Edwards, Buena, senior
David Frohling, San Marcos, senior
Stef Korfas, San Marcos, senior
Ryan Godges, San Marcos, senior
Michael Davidson, Ventura, senior
Andrew Ramirez, Ventura, sophomore
SECOND TEAM
Tito Mendez, Buena, senior
Coby Barbar, Buena, senior
Micah Rea, Buena, senior
Cyrus Wallace, Dos Pueblos, senior
Jake Enrico, Dos Pueblos, senior
Beau Allen, San Marcos, junior
Bryce Warrecker, Santa Barbara, sophomore
Connor McDemott, Ventura, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Dos Pueblos: Max McCeney, Dos Pueblos, senior; Christian Hodosy, Dos Pueblos, senior; Daniel Arzate, Dos Pueblos, senior; Joseph Zamora, Dos Pueblos, senior
San Marcos: Nate Fay, San Marcos, senior
Santa Barbara: Jasper Johnson, Santa Barbara, freshman; Stephen Davis, Santa Barbara, sophomore