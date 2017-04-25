San Marcos CIF Academic Championship Teams Honored at Angels Stadium

The San Marcos boys soccer, boys cross country, girls cross country and baseball teams were honored as CIF-Southern Section Academic Champions in a pre-game ceremony before Tuesday's Los Angeles Angels baseball game against the Oakland Athletics and Angels Stadium.

The academic champions for all sports in the Southern Section were invited to the ceremony. P

The four San Marcos teams posted the highest cumulative grade-point average for schools with enrollments of 1500 or more. Baseball was 3.71, boys cross country 3.79, girls cross country 3.92 and boys soccer 3.59.

Providence boys basketball (3.825) also attended. It was the academic champion in the category of schools with enrollment under 1499.