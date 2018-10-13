San Marcos Claims 4 Division Titles at Dos Pueblos Invitational

Cross Country

San Marcos won four division titles Friday at the Dos Pueblos Invitational cross country meet at Chase Palm Park.

The Royals captured the freshman boys, sophomore girls, junior girls and senior girls team titles, and they claimed the girls sweepstakes crown.

Cate, led by Anna DiSorbo won the freshman girls division. Midland, with Will Goddard, Porter Barnes and Ziggy Goddard, sweeping the top three spots, won the sophomore boys title.

Long Beach Poly dominated the junior and senior boys races and took the sweepstakes title for the second straight year.

In the senior girls race, DP’s Josie Morales took first place, covering the flat 3-mile course in 19:57.

San Marcos runners took three of the next four places. Camille Lubach ran 20:03, Lorena Guerrero came in at 20:24 for third and Qiana Roderick was fifth in 20:46.

The scoring was determined by each team's top three finishers.

Maddy Funk of the Royals ran the fastest time of the day (19:12) to capture the junior girls race. Royals Louisa Zadeh (4th, 21:09) and Emma Plant (6th, 22:34) finished in the top 10. Zoe Geller of Dos Pueblos was fifth (22:06) and Estelle Ye of the Chargers was seventh (23:00).

Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos took first place in the junior boys race in 16:19, but the Chargers came in second place behind Long Beach Poly, 11-19. Will Snyder of San Marcos finished third in 16:50. Pearlman's time was the fastest of the day.

Midland turned in an impressive performance in the sophomore boys race. Will Goddard won in 16:48 followed by Barnes in 17:11 and Ziggy Goddard (Will’s twin brother) in third in 17:24. Dos Pueblos came in second place.

Dos Pueblos edged San Marcos 14-17 in the sophomore girls race. Tenley Jones (3rd in 21:59), Madeline Choi (5th in 22:48) and Gabriela Kenly (6th in 22:57) led the Chargers.

Maria Diederichs of San Marcos took first place in 20:31 and Talia Hamilton was fourth in 22:03.

Jacob Snodgress (17:36) and Ethan Dwelley (17:46) went 1-2 to lead San Marcos to the freshmen boys title over Long Beach Poly.

DiSorbo led a 1-2-3 finish for the Cate freshmen girls with a time of 19:47, the second fast time of the day. Meena Baher was second in 21:52 and Kennedy Simpson was third in 23:00.