Saturday, October 13 , 2018, 11:20 am | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

San Marcos Claims 4 Division Titles at Dos Pueblos Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 13, 2018 | 9:13 a.m.

San Marcos won four division titles Friday at the Dos Pueblos Invitational cross country meet at Chase Palm Park.

The Royals captured the freshman boys, sophomore girls, junior girls and senior girls team titles, and they claimed the girls sweepstakes crown.

Cate, led by Anna DiSorbo won the freshman girls division. Midland, with Will Goddard, Porter Barnes and Ziggy Goddard, sweeping the top three spots, won the sophomore boys title.

Long Beach Poly dominated the junior and senior boys races and took the sweepstakes title for the second straight year.

In the senior girls race, DP’s Josie Morales took first place, covering the flat 3-mile course in 19:57.

San Marcos runners took three of the next four places. Camille Lubach ran 20:03, Lorena Guerrero came in at 20:24 for third and Qiana Roderick was fifth in 20:46. 

The scoring was determined by each team's top three finishers.

Maddy Funk of the Royals ran the fastest time of the day (19:12) to capture the junior girls race. Royals Louisa Zadeh (4th, 21:09) and Emma Plant (6th, 22:34) finished in the top 10. Zoe Geller of Dos Pueblos was fifth (22:06) and Estelle Ye of the Chargers was seventh (23:00).

Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos took first place in the junior boys race in 16:19, but the Chargers came in second place behind Long Beach Poly, 11-19. Will Snyder of San Marcos finished third in 16:50. Pearlman's time was the fastest of the day.

Midland turned in an impressive performance in the sophomore boys race. Will Goddard won in 16:48 followed by Barnes in 17:11 and Ziggy Goddard (Will’s twin brother) in third in 17:24. Dos Pueblos came in second place.

Dos Pueblos edged San Marcos 14-17 in the sophomore girls race. Tenley Jones (3rd in 21:59), Madeline Choi (5th in 22:48) and Gabriela Kenly (6th in 22:57) led the Chargers. 

Maria Diederichs of San Marcos took first place in 20:31 and Talia Hamilton was fourth in 22:03.

Jacob Snodgress (17:36) and Ethan Dwelley (17:46) went 1-2 to lead San Marcos to the freshmen boys title over Long Beach Poly.

DiSorbo led a 1-2-3 finish for the Cate freshmen girls with a time of 19:47, the second fast time of the day. Meena Baher was second in 21:52 and Kennedy Simpson was third in 23:00.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 